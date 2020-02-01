Digital Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,321.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $50.78 or 0.00543614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $180,321.00 and $5.11 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.