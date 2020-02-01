Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $688,108.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $688,108.00 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00770875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

