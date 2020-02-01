DigitalBits Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. DigitalBits has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $60,518.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01242649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

