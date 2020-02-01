DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $4,897.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

