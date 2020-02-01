Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,519,861 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.