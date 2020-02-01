Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 76.7% Higher Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $17,526.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

