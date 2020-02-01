DIMCOIN Hits Market Cap of $76,424.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $76,424.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

