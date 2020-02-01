DIMCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $74,775.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $74,775.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

