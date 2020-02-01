Dimension Chain Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.55 million and $3.23 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.