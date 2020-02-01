DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $30,536.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122454 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

