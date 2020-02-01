Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $295.32 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain and ZB.COM. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $295.32 million and $77.64 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00748282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007165 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,143,653,523 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BCEX, Cryptohub, Tripe Dice Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, QBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, cfinex, Novaexchange, Mercatox, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, BtcTrade.im, FreiExchange, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Bittrex, BitFlip, Tux Exchange, Fatbtc, Robinhood, Graviex, Koineks, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex, C-CEX, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Indodax, Ovis, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bits Blockchain and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

