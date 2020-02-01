Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 367.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

