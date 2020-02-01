Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.