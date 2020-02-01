Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Dollar Tree worth $85,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

