Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. 3,968,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

