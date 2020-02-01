DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $252,327.00 and $3,385.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

