DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,913.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

