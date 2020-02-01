DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Trading Up 107.4% Over Last 7 Days

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded 107.4% higher against the dollar. DreamTeam Token has a market cap of $4.34 million and $9,450.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Kuna.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DreamTeam Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Token Profile

DreamTeam Token (CRYPTO:DREAM) is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,286,592 tokens. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem.

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DreamTeam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamTeam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.