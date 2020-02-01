Dropil (DROP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $100,632.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006536 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004142 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001023 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,762,204,893 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.