DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,877 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

