DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,779.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $312,779.00 and $216.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.