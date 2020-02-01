Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.