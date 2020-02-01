Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 51,120 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 347.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Rexnord worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000.

Rexnord stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

