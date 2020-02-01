Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

