Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $39,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $189.05 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

