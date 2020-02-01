Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 18,400 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at $10,571,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2,350.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at $8,418,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

