Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 20,300 The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Medicines by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Medicines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.