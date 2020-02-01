Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 20,300 The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Medicines by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Medicines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.
Shares of MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.
The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The Medicines Company Profile
The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.
