Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in EPR Properties by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

