Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alleghany by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $797.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $800.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $816.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

