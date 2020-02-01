Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

