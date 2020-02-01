Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3,491.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,197,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,178,000 after purchasing an additional 844,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

