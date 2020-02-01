Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CSII opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

