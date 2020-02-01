Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $808,274.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

MTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

