Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,778 shares of company stock valued at $21,801,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

