Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

