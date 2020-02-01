Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC opened at $72.71 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

