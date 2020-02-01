Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

