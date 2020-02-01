Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

