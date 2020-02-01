Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $371.27 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $336.39 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.58.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

