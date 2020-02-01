Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 652.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 636.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $40.72 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.