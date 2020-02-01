Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $48,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $31,701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $559.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.