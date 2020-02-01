Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Continental Resources by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 7,653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 763,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Continental Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 408,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.