Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.06 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,714,000 after purchasing an additional 213,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 309,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NSA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.