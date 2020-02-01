Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.09 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 102,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.