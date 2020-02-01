Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.16 Million Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,795,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $176.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

