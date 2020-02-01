Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $7,858,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Snap-on by 210.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Snap-on by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $383,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.