Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 411.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $113.18 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

