Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

