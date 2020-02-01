Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $2.14 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

