Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Craft Brew Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BREW. Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

